‘God-Given Talent, Not Gachagua-Granted’ — DCCAK Defends Mt Kenya Musicians Against Gachagua’s Boycott Call

The Digital Content Creators Association of Kenya (DCCAK) has strongly condemned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for urging a boycott of Mt Kenya musicians who recently visited Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

In a statement, DCCAK Chairperson Bob Ndolo called Gachagua’s remarks not only outdated but also a direct attack on artists’ constitutional rights. He accused the former DP of trying to silence creative voices and weaponize culture for political gain.

“It is profoundly unfortunate that at a time when Kenya is working to dismantle barriers that have long denied our artists their rightful income, a former Deputy President would threaten private entertainment businesses unless they deny artists the right to earn a living,” said Ndolo.

Ndolo reminded the public that Kenya’s Constitution safeguards freedom of expression and intellectual property under Articles 33 and 40 — rights he said are neither conditional nor negotiable.

He urged artists and content creators to continue producing bold, meaningful work that educates the public, inspires change, and raises awareness about key national programs like the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), the Affordable Housing Plan, and the Hustler Fund.

In a sharp rebuke to Gachagua’s recent comments, Ndolo reiterated that artists don’t owe political loyalty to anyone.

“To Rigathi Gachagua, we say this: Kenyan artists are not your subjects. They will not bow to your tune, nor will they seek your permission to speak. Their talent is God-given, not Gachagua-granted,” he asserted.

Gachagua had claimed the musicians betrayed the Mt Kenya community by meeting Kindiki at his Karen residence, demanding they apologise or face public and industry rejection.

DCCAK made it clear it would not tolerate political meddling in Kenya’s growing creative economy and pledged to protect the rights and freedoms of all content creators across the country.