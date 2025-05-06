Murkomen Reports Sharp Drop in Banditry Deaths and Livestock Theft in 2025

Security agencies have reported a major decline in banditry-related deaths and livestock theft during the first quarter of 2025, signaling progress in the government’s efforts to improve security in affected regions.

Interior Ministry data shows that bandit attacks claimed 21 lives between January and March, a sharp drop from the 58 fatalities reported during the same period last year. The deaths included one police officer, eight civilians, and 12 suspected bandits.

The number of livestock stolen also dropped significantly. Security agencies reported 4,935 animals stolen in the first quarter of 2025, down from 8,557 recorded during the same timeframe in 2024.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen credited the decline to intensified operations by security forces, particularly the National Police Reservists (NPRs), who worked closely with other agencies to combat criminal activity and recover stolen livestock.

“The latest security report covering January to March 2025 indicates significant progress in the fight against banditry and stock theft,” Murkomen said during the release of the report.

To sustain the momentum, the government has expanded security operations in banditry-prone areas by deploying more personnel, strengthening coordination, and enhancing intelligence-sharing. Officials believe these efforts have boosted response times and improved the capacity to prevent attacks.

Despite the progress, Murkomen noted that security teams still face several persistent challenges. He pointed to the rampant circulation of illegal firearms, the commercial nature of banditry fueled by ready markets for stolen livestock, and political interference as major obstacles.

He also highlighted environmental and logistical issues, including competition over water and pasture during droughts, land disputes, and the presence of criminal hideouts in remote areas with poor infrastructure and limited network access.

To address these gaps, Murkomen said the government is prioritizing infrastructure development, building schools, and upgrading resources and equipment for security officers operating in high-risk regions.

“Members of the public should collaborate with our security officers and shun all acts of political incitement and revenge. Political leaders should stop playing politics with such important national security concerns,” he said.

Murkomen reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting police officers both in their operations and welfare.

“We will stand with our security officers and ensure they receive the support they need to perform their duties effectively,” he said. “At the same time, we urge you not to misuse your authority. Carry out your responsibilities with courage and professionalism.”