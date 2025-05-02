Ex-Maseno Chief Principal Paul Otula Dies After Cardiac Arrest

Maseno School has lost one of its towering figures. Former Chief Principal Paul Agali Otula collapsed at his Nairobi home on Thursday, May 1, and died from what family members say was a cardiac arrest. His body was later moved to Lee Funeral Home.

Otula’s path in education began on the courts of Mang’u High School in 1998. A classroom teacher with a knack for basketball, he quickly rose to deputy principal and, not long after, principal.

In 2001 he took the helm at Maseno, replacing Walter Okumu Amadi. Over 16 years he turned the school into a sporting and academic force: Maseno’s rugby squad made it to the Dubai 7s, while his basketball side clinched the Engen Africa Youth crown in South Africa in 2003.

His run in Kisumu County ended in 2017 when the Teachers Service Commission interdicted him over misconduct claims. Unbowed, he resurfaced in 2018 as principal of Sunshine Secondary in Nairobi, serving until 2021 before quitting to chase the Karachuonyo parliamentary seat the following year. The bid fell short, but his passion for youth sport never dimmed.

Basketball circles knew him just as well. Elected Kenya Basketball Federation chairman in 2008, Otula held the post across several terms and later sat on the National Olympic Committee of Kenya’s executive board.

Tributes have poured in from former students and athletes. “I’m glad to be among those who went to battle under your leadership. You pushed us to the limits, on and off the court. Forever in our hearts,” wrote ex-player Athman Omar.

He is survived by his wife and children. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family in the coming days.