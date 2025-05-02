Delayed Capitation Funds for Public Schools to Be Released Next Week, CS Ogamba Says

Public schools across Kenya will start receiving long-overdue capitation funds on Monday, the Ministry of Education has confirmed.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba made the announcement during the Inaugural Education Conference 2026 held at Lake Naivasha Resort. He disclosed that the government would release Ksh21 billion by the end of next week to support operations in public schools.

Ogamba explained that the delay stemmed from stiff competition for limited government resources among various state departments.

“While the delay was unfortunate, we have been in constant consultation with the Treasury and are now committed to ensuring the funds are disbursed promptly,” he stated. “This support is critical in sustaining operations in public schools.”

The announcement comes amid mounting frustration among school heads and education stakeholders over the delayed disbursements. Many schools reopened for the second term earlier this week without receiving the essential funds, prompting warnings from the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KESSHA) about potential disruptions to learning.

CS Ogamba also issued a stern warning to school administrators who have resorted to charging unauthorized levies to fill the financial gap.

“We are aware of some principals collecting illegal levies from unsuspecting parents. This must stop. Any head teacher found culpable will face disciplinary action,” he warned.

Grade Nine to Grade Ten Transition

The Cabinet Secretary also addressed the upcoming Grade Nine to Grade Ten transition, assuring that consultations with key stakeholders are already underway to ensure a smooth implementation.

Ogamba emphasized the need for greater accountability in how schools use public funds. He directed County Directors of Education to enhance oversight and ensure responsible use of resources at the grassroots level.

He also urged education officials to take active measures in addressing rising incidents of student unrest, particularly during the second term.

“We have observed a consistent rise in student unrest during this period. School heads and education officers must act to curb this worrying trend,” he said.

Supporting Ogamba’s message, Principal Secretary Professor Julius Bitok acknowledged weaknesses in the current capitation framework. He noted that the Ministry will leverage the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) to streamline funding processes and reinforce ongoing education reforms.