Court Sets Date for Ferdinand Waititu’s Appeal in Ksh588 Million Corruption Conviction

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu will return to court on June 18 for the hearing of his appeal in a Ksh588 million corruption case, after the High Court denied him bail for the second time.

Justice Lucy Njuguna dismissed a renewed bail application by Waititu and his two co-accused, ruling that they had not provided sufficient grounds to justify their release. During Thursday morning’s session, she said, “The applicants have not presented new or compelling reasons that would justify a review of the earlier decision,” and emphasized that, “Bail is not an automatic right once a conviction has occurred, especially in cases involving serious economic crimes.”

Waititu, who served as Kiambu governor from 2017 to 2020, was convicted alongside his wife and a county official in connection with the irregular award of a Ksh588 million road tender. The court found them guilty of conflict of interest, abuse of office, and laundering public funds. Following the conviction, the court imposed a Ksh53.5 million fine on Waititu, while his wife received a Ksh500,000 fine, which she paid.

Waititu’s defense team pushed back against the ruling, arguing that the former governor had complied fully with court processes and posed no flight risk. “Our client is a public figure with deep roots in the community. Continued incarceration serves no justice,” said the lead defense counsel, expressing hope that the Court of Appeal will reverse the lower court’s decision.

The prosecution, however, maintained a hard stance. State counsel Mercy Mungai asserted, “This is a high-profile graft case. Releasing the convicts before the appeal is determined would undermine public confidence in the war against corruption.”

As it stands, Waititu and his co-accused will remain in custody as they await the crucial appeal hearing next month.