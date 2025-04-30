IPOA Confirms 22 Protest Death Investigations Completed, Two Cases in Court

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into 36 police officers linked to the controversial June 2024 protests, which drew widespread participation from Kenya’s Gen-Z movement.

The announcement follows renewed public interest after the BBC aired its investigative documentary Blood Parliament, which spotlighted alleged police brutality during the demonstrations. In response, IPOA revealed it had completed 22 investigations out of the 60 deaths officially reported during the unrest.

In a statement released late Monday, April 28, 2025, IPOA chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan confirmed that two of the completed cases are already in court.

The Authority noted that eight of the concluded investigations are undergoing final internal review before being forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for independent assessment. IPOA also closed two cases internally, referred four to the ODPP, and closed three more following the ODPP’s directives.

However, IPOA expressed concern over a lack of cooperation in some investigations. The Authority reported that several police officers and witnesses had declined to provide information, slowing the progress of certain cases.

“The Authority has encountered non-cooperation from both police officers and witnesses, which has hindered the progress of certain cases. However, the board continues to engage the police command to overcome these obstacles and ensure justice for all victims,” the statement read.

Despite these setbacks, IPOA vowed to remain steadfast in holding officers accountable.

“IPOA will assess each case individually, and if it establishes culpability, it will issue appropriate recommendations to the relevant state agencies and inform the public of its findings once investigations conclude,” Hassan affirmed.