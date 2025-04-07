ODM Party Questions Muturi’s Failure to Report Corruption Allegations Against Ruto

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leaders have hit out at former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, accusing him of using corruption allegations against President William Ruto as a tool for political maneuvering.

In an interview with NTV last week, Muturi made bold claims, labeling Ruto as unfit to lead Kenya. He accused the president of being tainted by corruption, calling him a “dangerous character.” The former CS further alleged that Ruto was behind the controversial Adani deal, describing the President’s involvement in the scandal as clear evidence of his corrupt practices.

“When I hear William Ruto speak about corruption, I start wondering, who is this person talking about corruption? Is it because he is corrupt himself?” Muturi said, going as far as to call Ruto “irredeemably corrupt.”

While Muturi pointed to several alleged instances of corruption, he stopped short of providing specific examples. However, he focused heavily on the Adani deal, claiming to have insider knowledge of the matter.

“I know Ruto is clearly behind it. His advisor, Adam Mum, invited me to attend COP 28 in Dubai in 2023, where I received significant information related to the Adani deal,” Muturi revealed, explaining how he gathered details through discussions with Ruto’s aides.

ODM Urges Muturi to Take Corruption Claims to EACC, DCI

In response to these accusations, ODM leaders are calling on Muturi to bring any evidence he has of corruption to the appropriate authorities, including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), rather than using such claims for political advantage.

Speaking at the Eid Baraza in Mombasa on Saturday, ODM leaders emphasized the need for transparency in handling corruption cases. They stressed that individuals who possess evidence of wrongdoing should take it to the right authorities for investigation, rather than using it as a political weapon.

“We should not use corruption claims for political gain. Anyone who has evidence of misconduct should report it to the relevant authorities, such as the EACC and DCI, for proper investigation and justice,” said Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir.

The ODM leaders also expressed concern about Muturi’s failure to take action on his allegations. They questioned why he had not brought the evidence to the authorities if he genuinely had proof of wrongdoing.

“Justin Muturi has made strong claims. We urge him to present any evidence to the relevant authorities for a transparent investigation so that the truth can be uncovered,” they stated.

The party has also called for a parliamentary motion to be introduced, ensuring that corruption claims are addressed in a transparent and fair manner.