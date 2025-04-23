MPs Accused of Selling TSC Employment Letters for Ksh 200,000

Kenya’s teacher recruitment system has been thrown into turmoil by claims that some MPs are charging Ksh 200,000 for Teacher Service Commission appointment letters. The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) says it has evidence of this practice taking place at funerals and community meetings, where desperate graduates are being targeted.

KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu reminded the public that the TSC alone has the mandate to hire teachers. “This behavior not only harms the teaching profession but also damages the credibility of our education system,” he said, stressing that no one outside the commission can lawfully issue appointment forms.

According to Oyuu, politicians are profiting from the anxiety of fresh graduates. “New graduates from 2023 and 2024 are given priority over those who completed teacher training as far back as 2011, simply because they can afford the payment,” he lamented, warning that long‐qualified teachers are being sidelined.

Economic advisor Moses Kuria pointed to deeper political roots. He argued that the spectacle of handing out letters began under a Cabinet Secretary appointed by President William Ruto and serves more as showmanship than genuine job creation.

Both Oyuu and Kuria called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to probe the allegations without delay. They insist that politicians must be held to account and that public jobs should not be turned into political currency.

“If development funds were properly allocated, MPs wouldn’t need to rely on handing out employment letters to stay relevant,” Oyuu added, urging swift reforms to restore dignity to the sector.

Issue Details Alleged Practice MPs selling TSC appointment letters for Ksh 200,000 during public events Impact on Graduates Newer graduates prioritised over those qualified years earlier Ethical Concern Described as inhumane and immoral exploitation by KNUT Government Role Practice started under a Cabinet Secretary; seen as political spectacle Call for Action KNUT urges DCI to investigate and restore dignity in recruitment

Without prompt action, teachers warn, the integrity of Kenya’s education system will continue to erode. “These actions are corroding the country from the top down,” Oyuu concluded, as calls grow louder for transparent hiring and an end to corrupt practices.