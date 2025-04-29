Malala’s Appeal Terminated: High Court Upholds UDA’s Leadership Change

The High Court has upheld President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party’s decision to remove former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala as its secretary-general, confirming Hassan Omar as his replacement.

In a ruling on Monday, Justice Bahati Mwamuye quashed orders issued by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal that had blocked the Registrar of Political Parties from implementing the change. The tribunal had previously restrained the Registrar, Anne Nderitu, from making the change, pending Malala’s case hearing.

Mwamuye declared the tribunal’s orders made on September 27, 2024, as invalid, setting aside any subsequent actions related to those proceedings. The judge further terminated Malala’s appeal before the tribunal, stating it could not proceed.

“An order is hereby issued quashing the directions and orders made on September 27, 2024, by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal and quashing any subsequent orders emanating from and or in furtherance of those proceedings,” Mwamuye ruled.

This ruling solidifies Omar’s position as the legitimate UDA Secretary-General, affirming the party’s recent leadership shake-up. Malala’s removal came after weeks of internal disputes within UDA and was confirmed during a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting chaired by party chairperson Cecile Mbarire on August 2, 2024.