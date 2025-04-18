KNUT Demands Significant Pay Raise and Reforms in New Teacher Agreement

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has presented a proposal for a 60% pay increase for teachers in their new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) submitted to the Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC).

The comprehensive package is also aimed at fixing past issues and improving teachers’ lives.

Collins Oyuu, the Secretary-General of KNUT, has officially put forward this proposal, emphasizing that it’s in line with Kenya’s labor laws. The negotiations are almost wrapped up, and they’re aiming to have everything signed, sealed, and delivered by July 2025.

With the current non-monetary CBA set to expire on June 30, 2025, it’s no wonder KNUT is getting a head start on the 2025–2029 agreement.

The previous CBA, which ran from 2021 to 2025, was criticized for lacking monetary terms, although a 10% salary bump was later added in the 2024-2025 financial year. Other perks included extended maternity and paternity leave, which was a step in the right direction.

KNUT’s new proposal is packed with reforms to boost teacher welfare and working conditions. They’re advocating for faster resolution of disciplinary issues, sabbatical leave for academic growth, holiday compensation, and more.

Teachers in challenging areas could see incremental credits, and those in high-risk zones might receive risk allowances. Plus, they want teachers to be able to run for office without risking their jobs.

They’re also suggesting that leave allowances should match one month’s basic salary, and teachers putting in extra hours should get additional allowances. These are practical changes that could make a big difference in teachers’ lives.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) is also pushing for salary increases between 50% and 100%, along with better allowances.

Acting Secretary-General Moses Nthurima has highlighted the need to close the pay gap between classroom teachers and their supervisors. KUPPET is also pushing for standardized house allowances and better healthcare coverage.

All these discussions are happening as TSC CEO Nancy Macharia’s term ends in June 2025, marking a pivotal moment for Kenya’s education sector.