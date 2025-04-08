Kenyans To Engage with Finance Bill 2025 via WhatsApp

In an effort to make public participation more accessible, Molo MP Kimani Kuria has introduced a new way for Kenyans to engage with the 2025/2026 Finance Bill, through WhatsApp.

During an interview with NTV on Tuesday, Kuria, who chairs the National Assembly Finance Committee, explained that this initiative is designed to reach those who can’t attend traditional public forums.

Kuria emphasized, “We recognize that technology is evolving and people have busy lives, so we’re offering more convenient communication options, not just the usual emails or letters to the National Assembly. We’ll be sharing WhatsApp numbers to keep an eye on the conversations happening on social media.”

Even with this new method, Kuria encouraged citizens to continue using traditional channels like emails, letters, and public meetings.

He highlighted the importance of thoroughly reviewing the bill, which is set to be presented to Parliament later this month, before forming opinions. “We urge you to get informed. Before you decide to ‘reject,’ take a look at the bill to identify any clause you find problematic and consider how it might be improved. This legislation’s purpose isn’t to penalize anyone,” he noted.

The Finance Bill 2025/2026 has already stirred some controversy. Tax experts have raised concerns about the government’s plan to fund the proposed Ksh4.26 trillion budget—an increase from the current Ksh3.6 trillion—primarily through higher taxes.

Economists and the Parliamentary Budget Office have warned that the budget could exacerbate the gap between rising taxes and stagnant wages, potentially neglecting key sectors.

However, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi clarified at a Nairobi event that the budget process is still ongoing and hasn’t been finalized. “I don’t like responding negatively to the media because they help keep us accountable. I want to clarify that we haven’t concluded the budget process, and we’re currently reviewing proposals from various sectors,” he stated.

This year’s Finance Bill will be closely watched, following the events of last year’s tabling of the same.