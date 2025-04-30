Atwoli Secures Full Support from COTU Board for Another Term

Board members of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) have unanimously endorsed Francis Atwoli to continue as Secretary General in the upcoming union elections. The decision was confirmed during a press briefing on Tuesday, April 29, where a board member shared that no other candidate within the board had stepped forward to challenge Atwoli’s leadership.

“We, as the board, have already endorsed Atwoli as our candidate. We don’t have any other candidate among ourselves,” the board member stated, reaffirming their full support for Atwoli’s continued leadership.

The endorsement also comes amid growing concerns over individuals outside the labour movement expressing interest in leading COTU. The board member emphasized that many of these individuals lack the qualifications to vie for leadership positions, as they are not members of any trade union.

“There are people who are eyeing COTU leadership, and they do not have any business being involved because they are not even members of any trade union. So we don’t understand where their anxiety is coming from,” the board member added.

In his defense of Atwoli, the board member praised the Secretary General’s long-standing leadership, noting his ability to address pressing issues, such as the misuse of social media. He also dismissed recent calls for change within COTU, asserting that these demands were not coming from the heart of the labour movement.

“Those who want to bring change in COTU are not part of the labour movement. They are not one of us. These voices are coming from people in the streets,” he remarked.

He urged critics to respect COTU’s internal processes and constitution, reminding them that leadership positions are reserved for legitimate members.

“We are telling them to calm down. COTU has its rightful members and a constitution to follow. When the time comes, they can contest if they qualify,” he continued.

The board member also confirmed that the official election notice had already been issued, and that Atwoli had publicly announced on April 18 that the COTU elections were approaching. He reiterated that those wishing to contest must first register as a trade union with the Ministry of Labour and stressed that non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have no place in COTU’s leadership affairs.

“If anyone wants to take part in COTU matters, they must register as a trade union, not a non-governmental organisation (NGO). Once they are registered, we can consider their affiliation. But if you are coming here with an NGO agenda, you’re in the wrong place. COTU belongs to its members,” the board member concluded.

Atwoli’s leadership at Cotu began in August 2001. He was re-elected unopposed for a fifth term during the last election, with the next election scheduled for next year.