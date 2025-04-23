Governor Kang’ata Heads to US to Promote Murang’a as Industrial Investment Hub

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata is set to travel to the United States to attend two high-profile investment conferences aimed at positioning Murang’a County as a premier industrial hub.

Speaking to the media, Kang’ata said the conferences will highlight Murang’a’s potential across several key sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, technology, recreation, and sports. The two events will take place in Washington, D.C., and Boston.

“The first meeting will be in Washington on Saturday, April 26, starting at 2 p.m., while the second will be held on Sunday, April 27, at KCIC-Pacific Highway, Federal Way, also at 2 p.m.,” Kang’ata announced.

The U.S. engagements will build momentum toward the Murang’a Investment Conference 2025, themed “Unlocking Murang’a as an Industrial Hub.” The conference is scheduled for June 13–14 at Thika Greens Golf Resort in Murang’a.

Kang’ata described the forum as a strategic gathering that will bring together investors, government officials, business leaders, and industry stakeholders to explore investment opportunities in the county—particularly in the manufacturing and agro-processing sectors.

“We are creating a space where investors, business people, government representatives, and industry leaders can converge to unlock various opportunities, especially in manufacturing,” he said.

He encouraged companies in agro-processing and related industries to attend and explore the county’s growing potential.

Kang’ata emphasized that both the U.S. conferences and the local investment forum aim to attract private capital from local, international, and diaspora investors. These events will also serve as platforms for valuable networking and partnership-building.

“These engagements are designed to build long-term partnerships that drive job creation and accelerate development in Murang’a County,” he said.

The governor expressed confidence that the forums would help open Murang’a to sustainable investments and position the county as a top destination for economic growth.