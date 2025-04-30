Five Killed, Two Injured in Suspected Al-Shabaab Attack on Mandera Quarry

Five people were killed and two others injured on Tuesday morning in a fresh wave of suspected Al-Shabaab militant attacks targeting quarries in Mandera, with the Burabor location bearing the brunt of the assault.

Mandera County Commissioner Henry Ochako confirmed the attack, explaining that the victims had left Mandera town earlier than agreed, breaching the established security arrangement between quarry operators, workers, and the government.

Ochako stated that the group was ambushed at around 6:30 a.m., leading to the immediate deaths of five individuals. Two others were injured, and some workers managed to escape.

“The group left earlier than usual and without the required security escort. We are now engaging with the driver and quarry owner to understand why they departed ahead of schedule, which left them vulnerable to the attack,” Ochako said.

Authorities clarified that quarry workers typically follow a routine, reporting to the site during the day and returning to Mandera town by nightfall for safety. Straying from this schedule may have contributed to the tragic outcome.

Family members and friends of the victims gathered at Mandera County Referral Hospital to identify the bodies of their loved ones.

Mandera Governor Mohamed Adan Khalif expressed his condolences to the grieving families, assuring residents that justice would be pursued. He confirmed that the victims’ bodies would be airlifted to their respective home counties for burial.

“This is a tragic loss. We are working with national security agencies to ensure justice is served and to prevent such incidents in the future,” Governor Khalif said.

In response to the attack, security agencies have launched an investigation and intensified patrols in the area.