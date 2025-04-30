Kenyans Defy Censorship with Community Screening of BBC’s ‘Blood Parliament’ in Kayole

A public screening of the BBC Africa Eye documentary Blood Parliament is set to take place in Kayole, Nairobi, on the evening of Wednesday, April 30, as Kenyans resist attempts to suppress the powerful exposé. The exposé investigates alleged police killings during the anti-Finance Bill protests that erupted across the country in June 2024.

The Social Justice Travelling Theatre and the Kayole Community Justice Centre are organising the event, which will begin at 7 p.m. at Bidii Yetu Hall in Matopeni. Organisers have advised attendees to dress warmly and carry shukas, as the screening is expected to continue late into the night.

“Tomorrow we will be screening Blood Parliament in Kayole. Our people must know who the enemies of the people are. Remember Not to Forget,” the organisers said in a statement.

This grassroots screening follows the controversial cancellation of a planned official showing at Unseen Nairobi cinema on April 28. That event, which was supposed to include a panel discussion, was scrapped at the last minute after organisers reportedly came under pressure from authorities.

“A screening of BBC Africa Eye’s Blood Parliament in Kenya was cancelled due to pressure from the authorities,” a BBC spokesperson confirmed. “We are very disappointed not to have been able to share the documentary and panel discussion as planned. In the meantime, audiences can watch the film on BBC Africa’s YouTube channel.”

The 37-minute documentary focuses on the events of June 25, 2024, when Kenyan youth led mass protests against the controversial Finance Bill. The film exposes claims of extrajudicial killings and police brutality, which have triggered national outrage and renewed demands for justice.

Organisers of the Kayole screening say their goal is to ensure communities most affected by state violence access the truth. They believe showing the documentary in grassroots areas is crucial to preserving collective memory and fostering awareness.

“Our aim is to help people understand what really happened—especially those who have experienced similar injustices,” the organisers explained.