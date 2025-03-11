UDA Sets Dates for Grassroots Elections in 22 Counties

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is set to hold grassroots elections across 22 counties on April 11 and 12, 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to expand internal democracy.

UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire confirmed that the decision came after discussions between the party’s National Steering Committee and the National Elections Board. The party has already concluded elections in five counties and is now moving forward with the next phase of the process.

The upcoming elections will take place in Bungoma, Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kilifi, Kisii, Kisumu, Kitui, Kwale, Lamu, Machakos, Tana River, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Migori, Mombasa, Nyamira, Siaya, Taita Taveta, and Turkana.

Mbarire revealed that 113,800 candidates have already registered to contest in the elections. She also emphasized that the registration process will remain open until midnight on Friday, March 21, giving more aspirants a chance to participate.

UDA has encouraged interested individuals to register online at UDA.ke before the deadline.

“These elections represent a pivotal moment in our journey towards strengthening democracy in our nation,” Mbarire stated.

“We have procured over 10,000 gadgets to ensure that the elections are conducted seamlessly through a digital electronic framework that will ensure the election is open, free, fair and with instantaneous results at polls closure.”

Mbarire called on Kenyans to join the party on the electoral process and help shape the future of democracy.