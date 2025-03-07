Kalonzo Musyoka Labels Raila’s Alliance with Ruto a Betrayal of Kenyan Ideals

At the People’s Dialogue Festival held in Uhuru Park, key opposition figures Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa voiced their strong disapproval of the recent partnership between Raila Odinga’s ODM and President William Ruto’s UDA.

The event, which took place on March 7, 2025, was a platform for these leaders to express their belief that this alliance represents a significant betrayal of the Kenyan people.

Kalonzo and Wamalwa were particularly concerned with Raila’s perceived abandonment of a cause that many Kenyans have passionately supported, even at great personal cost. They reminded attendees of the protests in 2023 and 2024, where citizens stood against rising living costs, high taxes, and governance issues, often facing severe repercussions.

During his speech, Kalonzo made a poignant remark: “If there is no formula at KICC today showing how Kenyans are going to compensate their families and the loss of lives because of police brutality, then nothing will come out of KICC other than betrayal of the Kenyan people,” His words resonated with many who feel let down by the political shift.

Echoing Kalonzo’s sentiments, Wamalwa assured the crowd that the opposition remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing the concerns of citizens. He criticized Raila’s move to align with the current administration, suggesting that such decisions will be judged harshly by history.

“We stand with the Gen Zs and the people of Kenya,” Wamalwa declared. “Today, we’ve made a conscious choice about where we stand, and it’s with the opposition.” He further commented on those who have changed sides: “For those who left the opposition to join Zakayo’s government, history will be a stern judge.”

On the same day, President Ruto and Raila Odinga held a meeting at KICC, pledging to work together, signaling a new phase in Kenyan politics.