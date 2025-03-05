Bribery in Parliament? Maanzo Alleges Ksh. 4M Bribe Offer to Impeach Gachagua

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has made sensational claims, alleging that he was offered a Ksh. 4 million bribe to vote in favor of impeaching former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

According to Maanzo, “state agents” attempted to sway lawmakers by offering cash in exchange for their votes.

He further revealed that those who hesitated to support the impeachment faced relentless threats. Speaking on Citizen TV, Maanzo described how the bribery scheme operated, claiming that accepting the money came with strict conditions.

“In Gachagua’s case, there was such an approach, but it didn’t work because it had conditions. The offer was Ksh. 4 million to vote YES. But if you took it and voted NO, you wouldn’t make it home,” Maanzo claimed.

He added, “People who come to the House to convince people. In fact, they said for Gachagua’s removal they want 100% vote of the Senate. Some of them are MPs, and others come from the hill (State House).”

Beyond Gachagua’s case, Maanzo painted a grim picture of Kenya’s political landscape, asserting that bribery dictates major decisions in Parliament. He accused lawmakers of passing critical legislation under duress, warning that corruption has deeply infiltrated government processes.

“This bribery in the House must stop. We are running the country through bribes,” he stated.

Maanzo linked the alleged corruption to Kenya’s struggling health sector, blaming the failure of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) on rampant graft. He claimed the flawed system has left many Kenyans unable to access medical services, fueling public outrage.