DP Kindiki: Kenyans Will Judge Leaders by Their Work, Not Empty Talk

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has cautioned political leaders against engaging in early campaigns for the 2027 general election, urging them to prioritize service delivery and national development.

Speaking on Monday at his Karen residence during a meeting with leaders from Kiambu County, Kindiki emphasized that the government must focus on fulfilling its development agenda rather than indulging in political rhetoric.

“It is now time to work and serve Kenyans. When the time for elections comes, we will deal with those who seek to distract us. Let them know that Kenyans will judge us based on our work, not empty talk,” he stated.

He also urged Kenyans to dismiss politicians already campaigning for the next election, pointing out that some of them failed to deliver while in office.

Beyond politics, Kindiki addressed concerns about healthcare, assuring leaders that the government remains committed to fixing challenges within the Social Health Authority and improving service delivery. He reiterated that the administration is working to streamline healthcare for efficient and accessible services.

Additionally, he called for support for the new university funding model, emphasizing that it will ensure students from disadvantaged backgrounds receive financial assistance.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to national development, Kindiki urged leaders to focus on addressing Kenyans’ needs rather than engaging in premature electioneering.