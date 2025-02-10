Police Hunt for Man Who Killed Girlfriend and Reported Crime Before Vanishing

Police in Kajiado County are searching for Denis Kipkirui Kemei, 27, who allegedly killed his girlfriend and later called the Isinya Police Station to report the crime.

Authorities say Kemei informed officers that he had murdered 24-year-old Risper Ngendo Munene on February 3 at a house where he worked as a caretaker in Olooltepes sub-location, Oloosirkon location, Isinya sub-county.

After making the call, he hung up and disappeared. His mobile phone has remained switched off since then, making it difficult for police to track him.

Over the weekend, security officers arrived at the scene and found Ngendo’s body locked inside the house. Her remains were covered with a blanket on the bed and displayed black marks on the limbs and neck, with significant swelling.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Ngendo had traveled to visit the suspect before the fatal incident occurred.

Police transferred her decomposed body to Nairobi Funeral Home (City Mortuary), where it awaits a postmortem examination.

While the motive for the murder remains unclear, police have launched an intensive manhunt for the suspect.