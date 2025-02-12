Kenya’s New Banknotes Earn International Recognition for Cutting-Edge Security Features

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has received international recognition for its new banknotes, which feature cutting-edge security measures designed to prevent counterfeiting.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, CBK announced that it was honored at the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (HSP-EMEA) Conference for its innovative currency design. The new banknote series, introduced in August 2024 and printed by a German firm, captured global attention for its enhanced anti-counterfeiting features.

The award was presented in Basel, Switzerland, during an event that brought together security document experts specializing in government-issued documents, including currency, excise stamps, ID cards, e-passports, visas, and vehicle documents.

Enhanced Security Features

Kenya’s new currency series includes Ksh1,000, Ksh500, Ksh200, Ksh100, and Ksh50 banknotes, maintaining a familiar design but incorporating advanced security upgrades. A significant enhancement is the inclusion of Louisenthal’s Rolling Star® i+ thread, a feature that makes the notes more authentic and harder to counterfeit.

Experts at the global summit also highlighted additional security elements integrated into Kenya’s new banknotes. The three higher denominations—Ksh1,000, Ksh500, and Ksh200—feature the ZigZag dynamic movement effect, while the lower denominations—Ksh100 and Ksh50—utilize the Crystal effect for extra protection.

CBK further explained that the banknotes incorporate iridescent bands with UV light, adding another layer of security. Additionally, a dual-colour fluorescence feature has been maintained as a secondary security measure to deter counterfeiters.

CBK’s Commitment

CBK emphasized that these enhanced security features align with global standards, ensuring trust and reliability in cash transactions.

CBK Governor Kamau Thugge welcomed the international recognition, stating that the award reaffirms Kenya’s leadership in currency security.

“The award puts the Kenyan series of banknotes at the forefront of being appealing, secure, and of world-class status,” Thugge said.

He reassured Kenyans that the new security features would help curb counterfeiting and strengthen public confidence in the national currency. The head of the apex bank committed to continued use of technology to protect the Kenyan currency.