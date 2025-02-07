Ruto Launches Ksh700 Million Garissa Airstrip Renovation

President William Ruto has announced a Ksh700 million investment by the national government to modernize the Garissa airstrip in partnership with the Garissa county government.

Speaking on Thursday during the launch of the construction project, Ruto said the funds will be used to extend and upgrade the runway, enhancing the facility’s capacity and boosting the region’s economy. He emphasized the importance of the project, noting that improved air transport will benefit residents and businesses.

“Not long ago, travelers had to take shelter under a tree while waiting for their flights. Today, I am here to officially launch the construction,” Ruto stated.

The county government has also allocated funds for a new terminal structure, which is already under construction. Ruto emphasized that the upgrade will facilitate daily flights to Nairobi, promoting business growth and economic development in the region.

Built in 1984, the Garissa airstrip has never undergone significant renovations. The ongoing modernization will increase its capacity to accommodate more aircraft and enhance the transport of goods and passengers. Additionally, the improvements will support critical services such as humanitarian relief efforts and medical evacuations.

As part of the project, the government will construct a perimeter wall for security, a car park, and a modern entrance gate.

Ruto, accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and other local leaders, is touring the region for various development initiatives. His visit began in Mandera on Tuesday, followed by Wajir. On Friday, he will travel to Isiolo before concluding the tour in Marsabit.