Vivo Energy Releases Test Results for Six Stations After Viral Video on Shell V-Power Quality

February 4, 2025
Vivo Energy Kenya has released test results from six service stations following concerns about the quality of Shell V-Power. The energy distributor took action after a viral video raised doubts about the fuel’s performance, prompting widespread consumer concerns.

In a statement issued on Monday, February 3, 2025, Vivo Energy announced that it had commissioned independent tests through Intertek Testing Services, a globally accredited laboratory. The company assured customers that Shell V-Power in Kenya meets its intended Research Octane Number (RON) of 95.

“Following recent social media claims questioning the quality of Shell V-Power at select Shell service stations, we immediately commissioned independent tests through Intertek Testing Services. The results confirm that Shell V-Power in Kenya fully meets its intended Research Octane Number (RON) of 95, reaffirming the high standards we uphold across our network,” Vivo Energy Kenya stated.

Shell V-Power Test Results

According to Vivo Energy Kenya, the test results from six service stations confirmed the following RON values:

  • Limuru Road Service Station – 95.1
  • Woodridge Service Station – 96
  • Lavington Service Station – 95.9
  • St. Austin Service Station – 95.7
  • Argwings Kodhek Road Service Station – 95.7
  • Kilimani Service Station – 95.9

Consumer Concerns Over Performance Octane Number (PON)

Vivo Energy’s response followed a viral video posted by automotive content creator Tanuki Garage, who tested fuel quality at several Nairobi petrol stations. The video revealed inconsistencies in Shell V-Power’s Performance Octane Number (PON), leading to mixed reactions from Kenyan motorists who pay a premium for the high-performance fuel.

Tests from seven filling stations showed variations that left consumers questioning whether they were getting value for their money. At Shell Limuru, V-Power recorded a PON of 87, while the station’s standard fuel had a higher rating of 91 PON. Similarly, V-Power at Shell Lavington recorded 87 PON, while regular fuel registered 90 PON.

A higher octane number generally indicates better fuel performance, as it enhances resistance to engine knocking, allowing smoother and more efficient operation—especially in high-performance vehicles with high compression ratios. Ideally, a higher octane rating translates to better fuel quality and improved engine performance.

However, in some cases, V-Power recorded a lower octane number than standard fuel, raising further concerns among consumers. These inconsistencies prompted Vivo Energy Kenya to respond, reassuring motorists that Shell V-Power meets its intended RON standards and reaffirming the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality fuel.

