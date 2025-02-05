Enhanced Ticketing System Rolled Out at Nairobi National Park and Other Tourist Sites in Nairobi

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has initiated a pilot phase for an upgraded eCitizen Payment System at three key Nairobi facilities. This move aims to enhance revenue collection and improve customer experience.

The trial involves the Nairobi National Park, Nairobi Safari Walk, and Nairobi Animal Orphanage.

In a statement released on Tuesday, February 5, KWS announced that visitors can now purchase tickets through the new platform accessible via kwspay.ecitizen.go.ke . The agency emphasized that this system will be active during the pilot phase exclusively at the three designated locations.

KWS actively ensures visitors receive SMS notifications as proof of successful transactions. These messages serve as verification tools for ticket purchases made through the platform.

“All tickets issued via this system will grant access to the mentioned facilities,” the statement clarified. It further assured customers of seamless transaction confirmations via SMS.

This development builds on KWS’s earlier implementation of the eCitizen revenue collection system in August 2023. Since then, the agency has successfully integrated all its services into the digital framework, significantly boosting revenue management and operational efficiency.

KWS said it remains committed to keeping the public informed about the progress of the pilot program. Once testing concludes, the agency plans to roll out the upgraded system nationwide.

“Our goal is to streamline processes, reduce transaction times, and enhance visitor satisfaction,” the statement explained. KWS concluded by pledging timely updates on the full rollout after the pilot phase ends.