Atwoli Defends NSSF Contributions, Urges Kenyans to Ignore Critics

COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has called for the full implementation of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Act of 2013, insisting it will benefit Kenyan workers.

Atwoli expressed concern over what he described as misinformation and political narratives surrounding the NSSF rollout. He emphasized that NSSF is not a tax, but a savings scheme designed to protect Kenyan workers during retirement.

“Unfortunately, many of those politicizing NSSF benefit from superior pensions or enjoy income from their numerous business ventures. Any attempts to politicize or misrepresent the revised NSSF contribution rates, which were legally enacted in 2013, only mislead the public, hinder compliance, and jeopardize workers’ long-term financial security,” Atwoli stated, urging Kenyans to ignore anyone opposing contributions to the social security fund.

The COTU leader highlighted that social security is a fundamental human right under both the International Labour Organization and Kenya’s constitution. “Anyone who genuinely cares about workers should fully support NSSF in its mission to eliminate old-age poverty by ensuring that every Kenyan saves for retirement,” Atwoli stressed.

The trade unions also pointed out that Kenya lags behind its East African Community (EAC) counterparts in social security contributions. While Kenya’s NSSF contribution rates are set at 12% (6% from the employer and 6% from the employee), Uganda mandates 15% (10% employer, 5% employee), and Tanzania sets a contribution rate of 20% (10% from both the employer and employee).

Atwoli’s statement was evidently in response to Rigathi Gachagua, who declared a push to rescue the Kenyan payslip from deductions such as the recent doubling of NSSF contributions for salaried Kenyans.

“Kenyan workers must remember that those who support their cause are those who call for a better future for them, most importantly their social protection post-retirement,” he said.