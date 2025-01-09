Government To Hire 120,000 Teachers, 30,000 Police Officers by 2027 – Details

President William Ruto’s government has unveiled a plan to create 430,000 jobs across various sectors in the next three financial years, starting this July. Among these opportunities, 30,000 police officers are slated for recruitment within the same period—10,000 each year.

The government’s budgetary documents indicate that most of these openings will be in the National Youth Service (NYS), with 220,000 positions allocated to this program. “All will be deployed to the national service,” the budget documents reads.

At least 40,000 youth will join in the upcoming financial year, another 80,000 the following year, and an additional 100,000 by 2027-28.

Last February, President Ruto directed that NYS annual intake be gradually increased to 100,000 by 2028.

“According to sector reports filed with the National Treasury, which inform the budget, at least 10,000 police officers will be recruited in the financial year starting July 1,” the disclosures show. Another 10,000 officers will be enlisted in the subsequent year, and the final 10,000 will join in the third year of the medium-term spending framework.

There were no listings for police jobs in the current budget after the collapse of the Finance Bill, 2024, following public protests. It marked the third consecutive year without a police recruitment drive since the late days of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure. During the 2022-23 and 2023-24 financial years, budget cuts further hindered any listings.

Beyond uniformed officers, the Ruto administration intends to hire 2,300 civilians to support the National Police Service, starting with 328 in the next financial year. Also, 1,200 cadets—400 annually—are set to join over three successive budget cycles.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Prisons Service will take on 6,000 prison warders, with 3,000 joining next year and another 3,000 by June 30, 2028. Recruitment for prison warders did not take place in 2023-24 due to budget cuts.

President Ruto’s plan also targets 15,500 seafarers over the spending period. “Work is underway across the country and opportunities are opening up for many citizens, especially the youth,” the President said during his last Jamhuri Day speech.

From July 1, 3,500 will be recruited under the Vijana Baharia programme, followed by 4,000 in the following financial year. The government will further seek to attach 9,500 youth to major shipping firms as part of their training and job placement.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) internship programme is set to bring in 40,000 interns over three years, starting with 11,000 in the coming financial year. The subsequent two years will see 13,000 and then 16,000 interns hired, according to the public administration sector working group’s projections.

Teachers stand to benefit under multiple initiatives. Primary schools are earmarked for 12,000 new positions—half on permanent and pensionable terms, and half as interns—through the Kenya Primary Education Equity in Learning Programme. Secondary schools will gain 108,000 teachers in the next three years via the Secondary Education Quality Improvement Project (SEQIP).

The budget plan envisions 18,000 permanent hires each year, with an equal number of interns over the same period. Overall, the Treasury expects 40,000 new teaching jobs to be filled every financial year until 2027-28.

However, the Kenyan job market has faced challenges. World Bank, in an October 2024 report, noted a 5.7% unemployment rate, warning that the figure could worsen compared to last year. Economic slowdowns have led to job freezes in several industries, though President Ruto remains optimistic.

“The agro-industrial sector is also creating more jobs each year as we gear up to compete in various export markets,” he said. “Our rejuvenated micro, small and medium enterprises have created 840,000 jobs this year.”

Kenya Kwanza’s approach has drawn criticism, particularly for its strategy of exporting labour abroad to combat unemployment. Nonetheless, Ruto insists that formal agreements with 13 other countries are making progress. “We project to connect up to two million Kenyans with jobs abroad once completed,” the President remarked, emphasizing broader efforts to place Kenyans internationally.

Before the Jubilee term ended, government records show that over 270,000 youth were engaged in the jobs sector.

In line with its promises, the Ruto administration now aims to harness ongoing and future projects – including 200,000 jobs within the construction industry and 107,000 community health promoters – to further ease the country’s unemployment crisis. “We project to create one million jobs,” he said, citing 840,000 planned projects over the next four years.

Quick Summary: Proposed Hires (2024 – 2027)