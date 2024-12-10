NTSA Cracks Down on KD Plate Misuse and Unregistered Vehicles in Dealerships

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has raised concerns about unregistered vehicles in car dealerships and the improper use of Kenya Dealer (KD) license plates.

In a notice issued on Monday, December 12, NTSA directed all car dealers across the country to ensure that every vehicle in their showrooms and yards is fully registered. The authority has set a deadline for dealers to complete the registration process by Monday, December 16.

NTSA also called on law enforcement agencies, including traffic police, to impound vehicles operating without registration plates and those misusing KD plates during enforcement actions.

“Dealers and vehicle owners involved in such violations will be charged accordingly,” the notice warned.

According to NTSA, KD number plates are permitted for specific purposes, including test drives by potential buyers and when taking new vehicles for exhibitions before they are purchased.

The Authority insisted that their misuse would not be tolerated.

This directive underscores NTSA’s commitment to addressing compliance issues and maintaining vehicle registration standards across the country.