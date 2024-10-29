What to do if you can’t access the online casino site?

Platforms of virtual gambling clubs can be out of range for various reasons.

This can be preventive work, hacker attacks, blocking by regulatory authorities.

By the way, today any casino en ligne argent reel releases its own mobile application. This game format is considered the safest and gives players free bonuses.

Five tips for finding casino mirrors

Dealing with a blockage is easiest through a mirror site. These are sites that are created by the gambling club operator himself. This is done to provide customers with constant access to the personal cabinet.

Site mirror should be selected according to some recommendations:

Each site should be double-checked. Copies can be fake, created by competitors or scammers. This is done to take possession of the client’s data and steal a personal account. In this case, it is unlikely to unblock the profile.

It is necessary to assess the identity of the new site. Mirror sites are created in a simple way. Webmasters simply copy the map of the main platform and transfer it to a new home. Therefore, there are no differences in design, colour scheme or logos.

It is recommended to look at the showcase of slot machines and current bonuses. If there are any differences, it means that the mirror site is either outdated or a fake. The blocking of the site has no effect on the course of the tournament, the set of software and offers of promotions. This data is stored on the servers.

To avoid falling for a fake platform, you need to check the support service. In licensed gambling clubs there is a live chat service. A real employee communicates with customers, not a programme.

Why should you download a gambling club app?

An alternative way to get to the online casino’s personal account is to download an app. Each branded gambling club has its own software.

The programmes are divided into two types. The first are installed on Windows operating systems, and the second on Android.

Therefore, the gambler has the opportunity to bet in slots from the phone.

Playing in an application is more convenient and comfortable.

Firstly, no regulatory body will not bother the user. Restrict access to the programme on the phone, internet providers can not. Secondly, the application is optimised for the resource of the device.

This means that slot machines run faster, and three-dimensional effects look better.

It is better to download applications from the official website of the gambling club.

This ensures that the player will get the latest version of the client programme. Third-party portals may offer distributions with viruses, spyware and other malicious software.

How to bypass blocking via VPN?

If you can not find an active mirror and the gambling club does not have a functional application, you can go the other way. It is about downloading a VPN plugin. Users can activate the built-in utilities in the browser or install standalone programmes.

In particular, such are released for smartphones. After activation of the application changes the IP address of the device and the player enters the gambling club from another region.

Utilities are divided into paid and free. Some VPNs may work intermittently.

The player will take too long to launch gaming machines, and in the case of a flight will lose game progress and earned money. Therefore, it is better to test these programmes beforehand.

Active mirror sites are almost always and almost all online casinos. The administration itself is interested in making sure that users do not have problems with entering the site.

Therefore, the team of moderators monitors the actions of competitors and other parties and tries to anticipate blocking.

The list of links to the latest mirror sites can be found in social networks, Telegram channels, and you can also get them through an individual appeal to the support service.