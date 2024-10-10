Skyscrapers of Nairobi

Since ancient times, people have struggled to find some ways to reach heaven, and they have found a perfect solution – skyscrapers; if we look at them from this perspective, romanticized associations definitely arise.

But, of course, there are more mundane reasons why skyscrapers are built in many modern cities.

First of all, their construction helps reduce the cost of housing and makes it possible for many people to live in urban centers or nearby.

Kenya is famous for its skyscrapers, and its capital, Nairobi, is even called the “New York of Africa”. All this is because Nairobi is a modern developed metropolis that is very reminiscent of New York.

By the way, the Britam Tower, which is Kenya’s highest building, is situated in Nairobi. Its height reaches 195 meters, but even this is not as surprising as the design of the building itself.

This skyscraper is built in the form of a prism with a tall mast at the top. The Britam Tower also has an amazing backlight at night, and it mesmerizes not only tourists, but also the locals.

You might be surprised, but the best view of Kenya’s capital is not from the Britam Tower, but from the rooftop of Kenyatta International Conference Centre.

Times Tower is another building in Nairobi that is one of the main attractions.

Its height is about 140 meters, in addition, several underground floors are equipped with parking. It is important to note that this building was reconstructed using durable materials and modern technologies, so it is considered one of the most reliable nowadays.

Features of skyscraper construction

Speaking about construction of skyscrapers, it is a true art, as it requires the highest professionalism and innovative technologies. Moreover, it is important to pay attention to all the details at every stage of construction.

The team of workers also plays a huge role, because in addition to doing their job perfectly, they also have to overcome their fears, because not everyone will be able to control the process at such a height.

The team of workers also plays a huge role, because in addition to doing their job perfectly, they also have to overcome their fears, because not everyone will be able to control the process at such a height.

An important point that is always taken into account when constructing skyscrapers is that such buildings must be able to resist earthquakes, strong wind, and other influences.

For this, of course, even before the start of construction, a variety of scientific calculations are made, and the basis of a skyscraper, as a rule, is a reinforced concrete or steel frame.

Another important feature of modern skyscraper construction is that 21st-century architects strive to create environmentally friendly and energy-efficient buildings, so they use a lot of progressive technologies.

As you can see, building skyscrapers is a rather difficult and responsible process, but it is definitely worth it.

After all, skyscrapers give us the opportunity to “touch the heavens” and enjoy a breathtaking bird’s eye view of the beautiful city. That is why we need to build new skyscrapers and open up new horizons.