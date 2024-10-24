Janet Mbugua Writes to Senate Opposing 7-Year Term Extension for Elected Leaders

Media personality Janet Mbugua has voiced strong opposition to the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to extend the term limit for Members of Parliament from five years to seven years.

In a letter to the Clerk of the Senate, Mbugua outlined her concerns about the implications of this proposed change and called on the public to take action.

Mbugua shared a gazette notice indicating that the bill received its first reading in Parliament on September 26, 2024. After this, the Senate referred the bill to the Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs, and Human Rights for further consideration.

According to Standing Order 145(5) of the Senate Standing Orders, the Committee must facilitate public participation on the bill and consider the views and recommendations of the public when drafting its report to the Senate.

Mbugua referenced Article 1 of the Constitution, which asserts that sovereign power belongs to the people and is exercised directly through regular, free, and fair elections. She argued that extending the terms of elected leaders undermines this principle by reducing the frequency with which citizens can hold their leaders accountable.

She stated, “The current five-year term already allows sufficient time for the implementation of policies while ensuring timely accountability.”

By extending the term, Mbugua believes the public would lose a vital tool for influencing governance through elections. She also highlighted Article 255 of the Constitution, which stipulates that any amendments affecting the President’s term of office must go through a referendum.

Mbugua emphasized that this amendment should not sidestep the need for direct public involvement, as it fundamentally alters the governance and democratic processes established by the Constitution.

In a social media post accompanying her letter, she encouraged citizens to engage in public discourse and share their views on the proposed changes.

“The deadline to voice opposition to this threat to our rights and the risks these changes pose to our nation is this Friday, October 25, 2024—just two days away,” she wrote.