Hundreds of Jobseekers Defrauded as 263 Agencies Face Probe

Authorities are investigating at least 263 travel agencies accused of defrauding Kenyan job seekers of more than Kes.1 billion.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin has formed a specialized team within the Nairobi Regional Directorate of Criminal Investigations to handle the cases, which involve over 600 victims to date.

Regional Criminal Investigations Officer Benson Kasyoki expects the number of victims to continue rising as investigations progress. He stated that victims paid fees ranging from Kes.30,000 to Kes.150,000, hoping to secure overseas jobs that never materialized.

“Some had paid in full, while others had paid half, only to realize they were being conned,” he explained.

The investigative team is receiving complaints and pursuing leads to recover the lost funds. So far, nine case files are awaiting trial, while seven have been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions with various recommendations.

Meanwhile, 21 cases are pending as the suspects remain at large. “These suspects are evading arrest by either switching off their mobile phones or relocating,” Kasyoki stated.

Kasyoki also appealed to fraud victims to visit the Nairobi Area DCI offices for assistance. “Our team is committed to seeing this matter through to the end. We assure victims that justice will be served,” he affirmed.

In response to a public outcry, the National Employment Authority (NEA) has revoked licenses for several implicated agencies. Many victims, including both Kenyans and foreigners, report paying up to Kes.150,000 each to companies that promised jobs in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany, none of which materialized.

The DCI has received numerous complaints from victims alleging that applications for travel and work documents were falsified, leading to visa bans and disqualifications. Kasyoki noted that the victims’ stories are often heartbreaking, with some individuals having sold land and livestock to raise funds for travel that never happened.

“Their families are suffering, and that’s why we are here to ensure justice for all. We encourage anyone affected to come forward,” he urged.