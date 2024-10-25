Health Risk Alert: Geoffrey Mosiria Exposes Food Trolleys Stored in Public Toilets

Nairobi County’s Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria continues to do the lord’s work after discovering “smocha” trolleys stored in public toilets along Thika Road.

The popular trolleys, used to sell street snacks like smokies, kebabs, boiled eggs, and chapatis, were found in unsanitary conditions, sparking concern among the public.

The social media-savvy officer made the discovery on Wednesday night after a tip-off from concerned citizens raised alarms about potential health risks.

‘‘I want to thank the person who discreetly reported the disturbing practice of storing food trolleys and other foodstuffs in a public toilet along Thika Road, specifically at the KEHNA toilets. This shows a shocking disregard for public health, with some prioritizing profit over customer safety, even if it means selling contaminated food,’’ wrote Geoffrey on his X page.

“The hygiene standards we observed here are alarming,” he noted, faulting the toilet manager for allowing vendors to use the space for storage.

“Food meant for human consumption should never be stored in such conditions. The risk of contamination is extremely high, and this practice could lead to the spread of foodborne illnesses.” He warned.

Geoffrey at the same time implored city residents to be vigilant and prioritize their health.

“We cannot allow this to continue. While arrests may offer a short-term solution, the real need is education on food safety and hygiene. I urge all Nairobi residents to be cautious about where they consume food and to prioritize their health and safety.”

This incident follows a similar discovery a few weeks ago when Geoffrey and city council officers found multiple trolleys hidden in dirty back alleys and poorly ventilated storerooms in Nairobi’s Central Business District.