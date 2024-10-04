Humour·Social Media Everything Trending in Nairobi This Furahiday October 4, 2024 by Nick Mwangi The weekend is upon us and this is what’s trending on the socials today. Prev1 of 21NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 21NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story Former Nairobi Gubernatorial Candidate Agnes Kagure Accused of Defrauding German Man Sh142 Million Next Story Mogo Ordered To Pay Sh11 Million for Deceptive Loan Practices in Kenya Latest from Blog Morara Kebaso in Hospital After Violent Attack at Bomas (VIDEO) Kiambu Daycare Owner Abused Toddlers, Recorded.. Then Sold Videos To Online International Pedos First HIV Vaccine that Also Serves as Twice Yearly ARV Coming To Kenya Soon “Second Coming Cancelled..” How Pastor Mackenzie Convinced Over 400 To Meet Jesus Ahead “Ichung’wah Pressuring Ruto To Get Rid of Gachagua, So He Can Become DP.” Senator Claims