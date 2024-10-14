Central Park Renovations Ongoing as Uhuru Park Opens Its Gates Again

Uhuru Park is now fully operational, confirmed Maureen Njeri, County CEC for Green Nairobi. The park temporarily closed due to damage from citywide protests in June but has been welcoming visitors since September 28, 2024.

Njeri explained that repairs were necessary to restore key features, particularly the caravan sculptures. She emphasized that all visitors must present identification upon entry and noted that over 2,000 people have visited the park in the past two weekends.

“Uhuru Park is a vital part of Nairobi’s heritage, and we’re thrilled to see Nairobians returning to enjoy its beauty,” Njeri said. She added, “We have restored the monuments, cleaned the ponds, and ensured that everything is in top shape for visitors.”

The park now boasts scenic views of Nairobi’s skyline, including landmarks such as Upper Hill and the Nairobi Expressway. Visitors can also enjoy a botanical trail, restored historical monuments, peaceful ponds, and spacious seating areas.

“These parks are free to access, and we encourage Nairobians to enjoy them responsibly. However, for those who want to host events, we have made the space available for booking at a small fee,” Njeri noted.

In addition, Njeri announced that renovations at nearby Central Park are ongoing. The park is expected to be completed by December 2024 and will be handed over to Nairobi City County upon completion.

“We are very excited about the upcoming reopening of Central Park as well. Nairobi’s green spaces are critical for residents’ well-being, and we’re committed to maintaining them,” she stated, adding that the county will continue collaborating with the national government on similar projects.