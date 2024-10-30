A Culinary Safari – 10 Must-Try Restaurants in Nairobi for 2025

Nairobi, Kenya’s vibrant capital city, is a sensory feast. From the cacophony of the bustling markets to the breathtaking views of the Ngong Hills, every corner offers a unique experience.

And let’s not forget the food scene! Nairobi is a melting pot of cultures, reflected in its diverse culinary landscape.

Whether you crave succulent meats, aromatic curries, or innovative takes on international cuisine, Nairobi has something to tantalize your taste buds.

The Evolving Palette of Nairobi



"Nairobi's restaurant scene is constantly evolving,"

“There’s a growing focus on farm-to-table freshness, local ingredients, and innovative fusions that blend Kenyan classics with global flavors.

We’re seeing a lot of young chefs pushing the boundaries and creating truly unique dining experiences.”

This dynamism makes choosing the “best” restaurants a fun challenge. Luckily, we’ve scoured the city and curated a list of 10 must-try restaurants that showcase the breadth and brilliance of Nairobi’s culinary offerings in 2025.

So, grab your fork and napkin, and get ready for a delicious adventure!

Carnivore Restaurant: A Feast Fit for a King (or Queen!)



No Nairobi culinary exploration is complete without experiencing the legendary Carnivore Restaurant.

This iconic institution has been a carnivore’s paradise since 1980. Here, the “Beast of a Feast” is a true all-you-can-eat extravaganza featuring an endless parade of grilled meats.

From succulent steaks and lamb chops to more adventurous options like ostrich, crocodile, and camel, Carnivore offers a taste of Africa that’s both luxurious and exhilarating.

Talisman: A Fusion Fantasy in a Fairytale Setting



For those seeking a romantic or sophisticated dining experience, Talisman is the answer.

Nestled in the affluent Karen suburb, this award-winning restaurant boasts a stunning ambiance – think lush gardens illuminated by lanterns, Middle Eastern-inspired décor, and a symphony of Kenyan crafts and artwork.



But the real magic happens on the plate.

Talisman’s menu is a captivating fusion of Pan-Asian, European, and African flavors.

Imagine melt-in-your-mouth lamb shanks infused with Moroccan spices, or a delicately seared tuna steak drizzled with a Kenyan herb and coconut cream sauce. Talisman is a culinary adventure for the senses.

The Arbor: Rustic Charm Meets Sustainable Sourcing

Tucked away in the leafy suburbs of Lavington, The Arbor is a haven for those who appreciate fresh, locally sourced ingredients and a laid-back atmosphere. This charming restaurant, housed in a converted bungalow, boasts a beautiful patio perfect for al fresco dining.

The focus here is on sustainability, with the menu changing seasonally to reflect the freshest produce available.

From wood-fired pizzas adorned with seasonal vegetables to hearty stews simmered with locally raised meats, The Arbor offers a taste of Nairobi’s commitment to conscious cuisine.

Mama Ashanti: A Taste of Authentic Kenyan Home Cooking



Venture into the heart of Nairobi’s bustling Hurlingham neighborhood and you’ll find Mama Ashanti – a hidden gem serving up traditional Kenyan fare like you’ve never experienced before.

Owned by Mama Agatha, this warm and inviting eatery offers a menu boasting dishes passed down through generations.



Think rich, flavorful stews like Nyama Choma (barbecued goat) and Ugali (cornmeal porridge), vibrant curries bursting with fresh vegetables, and an array of fried appetizers perfect for sharing.

Mama Ashanti is a must-visit for those wanting an authentic taste of Kenyan home cooking in all its comforting glory.

Habesha Restaurant: A Culinary Journey to Ethiopia



For an exotic culinary adventure, head to Habesha Restaurant in Kilimani. This vibrant eatery transports you straight to the heart of Ethiopia with its colorful décor, aromatic spices, and traditional dishes.



The star of the show here is injera, a spongy, slightly sour flatbread made from fermented teff flour.

It’s served as both a plate and a utensil for scooping up an array of delectable stews. Sample the spicy lamb dish “Shiro Wat,” the creamy lentil stew “Misir Wat,” or the vegetarian delight “Atkilt Wat” – all bursting with complex flavors and textures.

The Local Eatery: Global Comfort Food with a Kenyan Twist



Craving something familiar with a local flair? The Local Eatery in Westlands is your go-to spot. This trendy restaurant offers a menu of international comfort food classics with a distinctly Kenyan twist.

Think juicy burgers made with locally sourced beef, pizzas adorned with unexpected toppings like biltong (dried spiced meat) and caramelized bananas.

Kuku’s Kitchen: A Taste of Coastal Kenya



For a taste of the Kenyan coast without leaving Nairobi, head to Kuku’s Kitchen in the vibrant Westlands district.

This vibrant restaurant specializes in seafood dishes inspired by the Swahili coast. The menu features a variety of fresh catches, including succulent prawns, grilled fish, and mouthwatering calamari.



Don’t miss their signature dish, the “Kuku Special,” a flavorful blend of seafood cooked in a rich coconut curry sauce. Pair your meal with a refreshing cocktail or a glass of Kenyan wine for a truly indulgent experience.

Urban Gourmet Kitchen: Farm-to-Table Finesse



Urban Gourmet Kitchen is a haven for food lovers who appreciate fresh, seasonal ingredients and innovative cooking techniques.

Located in the heart of Nairobi’s central business district, this stylish restaurant offers a menu that changes regularly to reflect the best of what’s in season.



From wood-fired pizzas topped with locally sourced vegetables to elegant pasta dishes and succulent steaks, Urban Gourmet Kitchen delivers a dining experience that’s both delicious and sustainable.

Brew Bistro: Craft Beer and Comfort Food



Beer lovers, rejoice! Brew Bistro in Kilimani is a craft beer lover’s paradise, offering a wide selection of locally brewed beers, including lagers, ales, and stouts.

Pair your favorite brew with a hearty plate of comfort food, such as juicy burgers, crispy wings, or a steaming bowl of chili.



Brew Bistro also boasts a rooftop terrace with stunning city views, making it the perfect spot to unwind after a long day.

Artcaffe: A Nairobi Classic



No list of Nairobi’s best restaurants would be complete without mentioning Artcaffe. This beloved chain of cafés and restaurants has been a staple of the Nairobi food scene for decades.

Artcaffe offers a diverse menu of international cuisine, including everything from breakfast favorites like pancakes and eggs Benedict to lunch and dinner options such as pasta, pizza, and gourmet sandwiches.



With its stylish décor, friendly service, and prime locations throughout the city, Artcaffe is a great choice for any occasion.

A Culinary Adventure Awaits



Nairobi’s diverse culinary scene offers something for everyone, from budget-friendly street food to fine dining experiences.

By exploring the city’s many restaurants, you can embark on a culinary adventure that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you wanting more.



Nairobi's food scene is a vibrant tapestry of flavors, cultures, and experiences. From traditional Kenyan dishes to innovative fusion cuisine, there's something to satisfy every palate.



So, what are you waiting for? Book your table, grab your fork, and get ready to savor the best of Nairobi’s culinary offerings.