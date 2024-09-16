Ruto Uses Biblical Analogy to Defend Administration’s Progress

President William Ruto has defended his administration’s progress, insisting that his efforts are driving positive change in Kenya despite skepticism from critics.

Speaking at Stewards Revival Pentecostal Church in Nairobi on Sunday, Ruto expressed confidence in his ability to transform the country.

He highlighted achievements since taking office, citing the reduction of maize flour prices from Kes.200 to Kes.100 as a significant indicator of progress under his leadership.

Ruto acknowledged that while change might not happen instantly, he remains steadfast in his commitment to advancing Kenya.

Ruto also thanked those who supported the Kenya Kwanza government through prayer, assuring them that he would not let them down.

“We will change Kenya, I have no doubt in my mind. It won’t happen like instant coffee or miraculously, but with a clear plan, we will get it done,” he affirmed.

Addressing criticisms about his plans to secure job opportunities for Kenyans in Germany, Ruto dismissed claims that his promises were false. He described critics as individuals who rely on sight rather than faith.

“Watu wengi saa zingine wanakosa kunielewa, nikisema maneno, wanasema hayatafanyika,” Ruto said, translating to, “Many people fail to understand me. When I say something, they claim it will not happen.”

He further urged his supporters not to be troubled by those who have lost faith. “Msikuwe na wasiwasi na wale ambao wamepoteza imani. Kuna watu wanasema ati hii haiwezi fanyika, hiyo ni uongo, lakini mimi naelewa neno la Mungu,” meaning, “Do not be worried by those who have lost faith. Some dismiss everything as lies, but I understand the word of God.”

Ruto drew an analogy from the Biblical Wall of Jerusalem to illustrate overcoming challenges. He noted that Nehemiah faced the difficult task of building the wall while simultaneously defending against adversaries.

“There was war and construction, and like Tobias, there are those who claim the task is impossible. Yet, in the end, the wall was completed,” Ruto preached to the congregation at the Stewards Revival Pentecostal Church Nairobi