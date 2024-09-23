President Ruto Proposes Transition of Kenya’s Mission in Haiti to U.N. Peacekeeping Operation

During his impromptu visit to Haiti on Saturday, September 21, President William Ruto expressed his willingness to convert Kenya’s anti-gang mission into a full U.N. peacekeeping operation. This trip aimed to assess the progress of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, where Kenya plays a crucial role in combating rampant gang violence that has caused years of political turmoil and mass displacement in the nation.

The U.N. Security Council initially approved the MSS mission for a duration of 12 months, and its mandate is set to expire at the beginning of October. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the Council is considering a draft resolution to extend the MSS mandate and request preparations for its transition into a formal peacekeeping mission.

In Port-au-Prince, Ruto stated, “We have absolutely no problem with the suggestion to transition this into a fully U.N. peacekeeping mission if that is the direction the U.N. Security Council wants to take.”

The United States and Ecuador have circulated a draft text that would renew the MSS mandate for another 12 months and prompt the U.N. to initiate planning for the transition of the MSS mission into a peacekeeping operation. The 15-member Council is scheduled to vote on the mandate renewal on September 30.

Ruto also engaged with Kenyan police officers during his visit, joking about reports that the notorious Haitian gang leader, Jimmy Cherizier—commonly known as Barbecue—had allegedly surrendered to the Kenyan police and now wishes to become a preacher.

“Congratulations… Otunge (the commander of the Kenyan peacekeepers in Haiti) has informed me that you all have flattened Barbecue’s base, and now he has surrendered and wants to become a preacher. He is almost giving up,” Ruto remarked, eliciting laughter from the officers.

Barbecue recently criticized Kenyan officers in Haiti, claiming they were ruthless. In a viral TikTok video, he lamented that the officers, along with those from the Haitian National Police (HNP), stormed his base, firing bullets and tear gas at his gang members.

Ruto praised the Kenyan mission for its efforts in restoring peace and order in Haiti, assuring both the mission and the international community of his continued support in returning Haiti to its people. He urged the international community to provide the necessary resources for the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission.

The President emphasized that support— including personnel, equipment, and logistics— will expedite the mission’s goal of restoring peace and stability in Haiti. He encouraged Haitian stakeholders—including leaders, citizens, especially women and youth, the civic sector, and the business community—to take advantage of the current relative calm to drive progressive change.

“The Mission is here to create an environment where you can reclaim your nation’s safety and security and determine your future,” Ruto asserted.