Gachagua Alleges Govt Plot to Charge his Allies as Grounds for Impeachment

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that a plot exists to implicate his allied Members of Parliament in incitement cases, aiming to facilitate his potential impeachment.

His remarks follow a recommendation from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), which urged the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to charge five politicians associated with Gachagua for their alleged roles in violent anti-government protests that occurred on June 25, 2024.

In a statement on Thursday, Gachagua expressed deep concern over the harassment that his staff and supporters have faced in recent months. He revealed that he had learned of a plan to file charges against three of his staff members, along with two MPs: James Gakuya from Embakasi North and Benjamin Gathiru Mejja Donk from Embakasi Central.

“This evil scheme is to associate them with violent demonstrations that took place in late June, in a futile attempt to soil my name and hopefully create grounds for the mooted impeachment proceedings against me,” he claimed.

Gachagua further criticized the government for allegedly weaponizing the criminal justice system for political purposes, calling it an outdated tactic.

“The use of the criminal justice system to manage politics is an outdated political strategy that was used in the past. President William Ruto and I, on assuming office, gave an undertaking to the people of Kenya that never again shall the criminal justice system be called upon to help in the management of politics. I am embarrassed that we are back to where we were,” he emphasized.

The Deputy President urged the state to act with professionalism, highlighting that Kenyans are well-informed about the underlying reasons for the protests and the country’s true issues.

“Kenyans are intelligent people. They know what factors made Kenyans take to the streets. Kenyans also know what the real problems in Kenya are. They surely know Rigathi is not among them. Let our agencies remain professional, follow the rule of law, and keep off politics,” he stated.