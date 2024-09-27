Attention Vehicle Owners: NTSA Calls for Collection of Plates and Logbooks

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is urging the public to collect thousands of uncollected number plates and logbooks from its offices.

In a statement from NTSA’s Director General, motor vehicle owners, companies, dealers, and financial institutions must pick up reflective number plates and logbooks from the designated centers identified during the application process.

The authority explained that the collection process requires individuals to return old plates and previous logbooks, along with a valid identification document.

Additionally, NTSA has set clear service timelines: number plates will be ready for collection within seven working days, while logbooks can be collected within three days.

“We urge all vehicle owners, dealers, and financial institutions to prioritize this task,” NTSA stated.

The authority emphasized that it is the responsibility of motor vehicle owners to keep their documentation current and accessible.

“Collecting number plates and logbooks not only fulfills a legal requirement but also promotes road safety and accountability,” NTSA added.