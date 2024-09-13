Exness “Born to Trade”: Tapping into the trader’s emotions

Exness, one of the biggest brokers in the world, is amplifying its brand image with a powerful new campaign and slogan: Born to Trade.

But what does Born to Trade mean? Exness’ answer lies not in promises of riches but in something profound: the core emotions fueling every trader’s journey.

Alfonso Cardalda, Exness’ Chief Marketing Officer, explains, “Every time a trader sits in front of their computer, developing their strategy, there are a lot of emotions; a lot of things happening behind the numbers and the charts.”

This campaign delves into these emotions, forging a personal connection with traders.

Beyond features and into the DNA

This emotional connection goes beyond marketing; it builds a sense of community and shared purpose, fostering loyalty and engagement with the Exness brand.

It’s about recognizing every trader’s ambition and Exness’ passion to fulfill their calling in the markets.

Cardalda explains that Born to Trade defines the DNA of traders and Exness, showcasing how traders harness the power of the broker’s platform to achieve their goals.

In other words, it’s less about promoting the product and more about the relationship between traders and Exness.

Head meets heart

In a world of flashy marketing, Exness is taking a different approach.

“We are a product company,” Cardalda emphasizes. “Our product itself generates trust.” But trust alone isn’t enough. To truly connect with traders, Exness understands the need to go beyond features and tap into something deeper.

This deeper connection is exemplified by Exness’ unique approach to marketing.

“The industry and ourselves were too focused on tactical activities connected to product features. This campaign goes beyond that,” Cardalda expresses. It’s about striking a balance between the head and the heart, as symbolized by the Exness logo.

The product is the head – algorithms, numbers, and charts.

And the heart is where Exness truly connects. This campaign bridges that gap, connecting the analytical head with the intuitive heart – the feelings and sheer passion that fuels every trade.

Measuring the emotion

How do you measure the impact of a campaign centered on emotions?

As a data-driven company, Exness recognizes the limitations of traditional metrics for this campaign.

“This is a pure brand activity,” Cardalda explains, “based less on pure performance or acquisition.”

The true measure of this campaign lies in how effectively it conveys Exness’ new identity and how connected traders feel with the brand. This emotional impact is essentially the framework for evaluating this campaign’s success.

Leading the charge

As Cardalda states, this campaign solidifies Exness’ superiority on two levels: product and brand perception.

By doing so, the campaign highlights Exness’ commitment to transparency and efficiency, cutting through the noise and focusing on what truly matters.

At its core, Born to Trade is a campaign that encapsulates Exness’ brand, DNA, and dedication to providing a frictionless trading experience.

This campaign is a celebration of the trader’s spirit, drive, passion, and the very essence of what it means to be Born to Trade.