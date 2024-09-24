AFC Leopards Coach Demands Improvements in Kenyan Football Standards

AFC Leopards head coach Thomas Trucha expressed his disappointment with the current state of Kenyan football as well as the condition of stadiums in the country.

The Czech national spoke after Leopards secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Bidco United at Thika Stadium, marking their first win against this opponent in three years.

While Trucha celebrated the vital three points, he openly criticized the overall quality of play he observed during the match, describing it as “terrible” and “horrible.”

“To be honest, I have a mixture of feelings because Kenyan football in 2024—do you want this? Did you like the football? I don’t like it,” he said.

Trucha emphasized the urgent need for significant improvements in the level of football across the country and expressed his desire to elevate AFC Leopards to compete in tougher matches. He pointed out that the poor condition of football pitches contributes to declining performance, citing Thika Stadium’s lack of proper facilities. He noted that Ingwe’s training ground is far superior to Thika Stadium.

He pointed out the absence of dressing rooms and bathrooms at the municipal stadium in Thika town, lamenting that players often have to find makeshift solutions during matches.

“You need to follow the rules, that you need dressing rooms. When you want to relieve yourself, where do you go? On the tires of your cars and the bus, am I right?” he remarked.

Despite these issues, Trucha acknowledged that AFC Leopards are progressing compared to the previous season but stressed the need for improvement in their finishing and goal-scoring abilities.