Worshipper Turned Thief: Woman Faces Charges for Handbag Theft During Church Service

A woman faced charges on Friday for stealing from worshippers during church functions.

Tabitha Auma Luta Okello appeared before Bungoma Resident Magistrate Harriet Getenga, where she faced eight counts of stealing from congregants’ handbags at GAK Church in the Oldrex area around 2:00 PM on June 30, 2024.

Okello also faced charges for stealing a bag containing cash, an identity card for the African Institute, a notebook, and a mobile phone, all valued at Kes. 7,200, from Mercy Musundi, who was deep in prayer at the time.

In addition, she allegedly stole a handbag with items valued at Kes. 33,400 during a church crusade at Posta Grounds. Okello allegedly committed theft at the Bungoma High School pitch and an SDA church as well.

The court heard that Okello faced alternative counts of stealing on different dates in Bungoma and Kakamega counties. She denied all eight charges.

Prosecutor Wycliffe Minishi informed the court that Okello is a serial thief specializing in stealing women’s handbags, primarily from church functions. He stated that the accused likely works with accomplices who remain at large and are currently being pursued by the police.

“I oppose releasing the accused because her accomplice has not been arrested. Additionally, she might be lynched, as indicated by the affidavit sworn by the investigating officer,” Minishi said.

He noted that Okello has a pattern of attending church under the guise of praying. Once congregants become engrossed in deep prayers, she steals their handbags and flees.

The prosecutor also mentioned that similar cases of handbag theft have been reported at various police stations and have yet to be brought to court.

“The accused poses a flight risk because she is suspected of coming from the neighboring country, Uganda. If released on bond, she might escape,” he said.

The magistrate ordered a probation report to be filed before considering the accused’s release on bond.

“The accused has a history of stealing handbags, particularly from churches. This is evident in the affidavit sworn by the investigating officer. I, therefore, request the probation officers to file a report that will guide the court on whether to grant the accused bond or not. Meanwhile, she will be remanded at Bungoma G.K. prison. The matter will be mentioned on September 16,” Magistrate Getenga stated.