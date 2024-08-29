The three most popular slots from Endorphina in 2024

Endorphina has established itself as one of the leading slot machine developers, offering players unique storylines and exciting gameplay. According to gambling streamers, three popular slots will break into the top ten in 2024.

These are Dia de los Muertos 2, Fresh Crush, and Buffalo 50.

Today, the pokies online are giving away bonuses for these slot machines. Users will be able to get an advantage thanks to the first deposit prize.

Dia de los Muertos 2

Dia de los Muertos 2 slot is dedicated to the Mexican holiday of the Day of the Dead, which celebrates the memory of the deceased.

The game immerses gamblers in a bright atmosphere with colourful symbols. Skulls, flowers, and candles appear on the reels. The slot design is filled with cultural elements that convey the spirit of the holiday.

Dia de los Muertos 2 features several bonus features. One of them is free spins, which are activated when three or more scatter symbols fall out.

During the freespins, players can get additional multipliers that increase their winnings. The game also has a wild feature that substitutes for other symbols to form winning combinations.

The slot has a medium volatility, making it suitable for beginners and experienced players alike.

The RTP is around 96%, which is standard for most slots with classic mechanics. The maximum win in Dia de los Muertos 2 reaches 5,000x of the bet.

This gives a chance for a good profit even to a casino client with a small budget. The minimum bet is $0.20 and the maximum is $100 per spin.

Fresh Crush

Fresh Crush is a brightly coloured slot with a fruity theme that offers players refreshing gameplay and, at the same time, competes for very large payouts. Symbols include a variety of fruits: watermelons, lemons, and cherries.

The mechanics also include special images that open up access to prize options.

The bonus round in Fresh Crush is activated when a certain number of themed cards are collected.

Players can get free spins or additional multipliers. In addition, the game features the cascade feature, in which winning combinations disappear, making room for new symbols.

In one round, an online casino client can collect two or three wins in a row but make only one bet.

The slot has a high volatility, which means that wins may be less frequent but more significant.

The RTP is around 95.5%, and the maximum winnings in Fresh Crush are up to 10,000x the bet. The slot machine has received high marks from gambling streamers who play using high roller tactics.

Buffalo 50

The Buffalo 50 slot plunges players into the world of North American wildlife. The main characters of the game are mighty bison and other animals that live on the prairies. The slot’s design features detailed cards, and backgrounds with wildlife landscapes soothe the atmosphere of excitement.

In Buffalo 50, players can activate free spins when three or more scatters appear. During the prize rounds, increase the number of paylines.

Also in the slot machine there is a function ‘Wild’, which helps to form winning combinations by replacing cheap cards with expensive ones.

The slot has medium volatility with an RTP of around 96.1% and includes a win limit of 1,000x the bet. Gamblers can start the game ranging from $0.25 to $125.