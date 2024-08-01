Ruto Blasts Kenyans for Misusing Free Govt Wi-Fi ‘Kusalimiana’

President William Ruto has voiced concerns about the misuse of the government’s free internet services, criticizing online users for engaging in unproductive activities.

Speaking at the groundbreaking listing of the Linzi Sukuk on the Unquoted Securities Platform of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, Ruto explained that the government had provided free Wi-Fi nationwide to empower Kenyans to generate income. However, he noted that many users have been using the service for what he described as ‘Kusalimiana,’ or exchanging ‘encouraging messages’ with political leaders, particularly during the recent protests over the Finance Bill 2024.

“It would be a very good experience, apart from what is going on now, the platform is being used ‘kusalimiana’,” Ruto remarked. He humorously added, “Sometimes you can become the architect of your own troubles. When we delivered Wi-Fi across Kenya and made it free, we intended it to be used for good purposes, but sometimes it is used to send us encouraging messages.”

The President emphasized that the last mile connectivity project aims to help young people earn income through e-commerce. He highlighted forex trading and investing in government bonds as potential avenues for young people to utilize internet connectivity to generate income.

“We are delivering the last mile connectivity through our digital superhighway. We are expanding this to every ward in Kenya to provide young people nationwide with access to digital jobs and digital commerce,” Ruto stated.

Trading Government Bonds and Shares at the NSE

Ruto expressed a particular interest in promoting digital commerce, including trading government bonds, shares at the stock exchange, and forex trading. He stressed that increasing internet accessibility across Kenya would open up opportunities for more people to access digital jobs and engage in e-commerce activities.

Additionally, the President announced that Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa assured him that the company is actively working on a project to enhance e-commerce in the country. Ruto mentioned that Safaricom, in collaboration with the National Treasury and other stakeholders, would present a progress report on the project within the next three months.

“The CEO of Safaricom has assured me that they will leverage their extensive network to create a platform for Kenyans to conduct business and expand our e-commerce footprint,” Ruto said.

“I have engaged with various stakeholders, including the National Treasury and the Central Bank, along with companies like Safaricom, to develop retail trading of shares and bonds. I have been assured that within the next three months, we will see more Kenyans participating in bond trading, shares trading, and forex trading, all accessible online,” he added.