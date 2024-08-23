Petition Filed to Nullify Joho’s Appointment as Cabinet Secretary for Mining

The Genesis for Human Rights Commission has filed a petition in the High Court seeking to nullify the appointment of Ali Hassan Joho as the Cabinet Secretary for Mining. The group claims that the appointments committee overlooked several memorandums that allegedly provided evidence of Joho’s unsuitability for the position.

According to Caleb Ngwena, the executive director of the group, he and other concerned Kenyans submitted memorandums outlining Joho’s lack of the necessary academic qualifications for the role, but these concerns were ignored.

Ngwena detailed in the memorandum that Joho lacks the proper academic credentials required for the Cabinet Secretary position and cited allegations of economic crimes as further evidence of his unsuitability.

The petition also raises concerns about Joho’s alleged involvement in drug trafficking, which was highlighted in a dossier presented in Parliament by the late Professor George Saitoti. Although Saitoti later cleared Joho of any links to drug trafficking, the group remains concerned about these allegations.

Ngwena also criticized the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, accusing it of failing in its duty by clearing Joho for the appointment despite records showing that he served as the deputy party leader of the Orange Democratic Movement. In this role, Joho was responsible for overseeing government investments and expenditures, raising further questions about his suitability for the Cabinet position.

Ngwena claims that the memorandum was submitted in the form of affidavits, but these were not given proper consideration.

As a result, the Genesis for Human Rights Commission has asked the court to declare Joho’s appointment unconstitutional and to direct the relevant authorities to nominate a “suitable person for the position of CS for Mining”.

The group is also seeking an order to prevent Joho from performing his duties as Cabinet Secretary until the case is resolved.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi, who is overseeing the case, has directed that the petition and application be served within seven days, with responses to be filed and served within 14 days.

The court will issue further directions on the case on October 17.