Felix Koskei Warns of Scholarship Loss Due to Incorrect Information Under New Funding Model

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei explained that many students miss out on scholarships and loans under the new Higher Education Funding model due to incorrect information.

Koskei highlighted that students who inaccurately claim their parents hold high-status positions, such as managing director, may be automatically categorized in Band 5, reserved for families with a monthly income exceeding Ksh 120,000.

Koskei urged students to provide accurate information to ensure proper categorization.

“If the information giver wrote that the father or mother is a managing director perhaps trying to elevate himself or herself, then automatically you will go to band 5 because you’re earning a Ksh.1 million,” he explained.

Students have raised concerns about being assigned to incorrect categories based on their family’s economic status, arguing that the new model exacerbates the divide between rich and poor. This new funding model allocates funds based on financial need, a shift from the previous Differentiated Unit Cost model, which was based on the chosen course. The new system uses five bands, categorized by a family’s monthly income.

Education CS Julius Ogamba stated that the new model will ensure each student receives support tailored to their financial needs. He explained that the government has allocated funds to universities and encouraged students to leverage this opportunity. Ogamba also instructed universities to admit students regardless of their financial capacity.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala urged students to report to school on August 26, 2024, without worrying about fees. She assured students that university officials would assist with scholarship applications.

“We encourage you to go to the university and report. The VCs will help you, and once the amount is determined, you will pay according to the policy,” Inyangala said.

She also advised students to visit the portal www.hef.co.ke for any issues, promising that all concerns would be resolved within three weeks.