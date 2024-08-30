Nakhumicha Reflects on Tenure, Expresses Regret Over Doctors’ Strike

Former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha reflected on her brief tenure in President William Ruto’s cabinet, admitting that the doctors’ strike was the lowest point of her time at the ministry.

As she handed over the office to her successor, Health CS Debra Mlongo Barasa, Nakhumicha expressed regret over the nationwide industrial action.

“It was one of the lowest moments for me during my tenure, but even in that challenging period, we worked as a team and managed the situation as best as we could,” she said.

Nakhumicha announced the end of the doctors’ strike on May 8, 2024, following 56 days of intense negotiations to resolve the impasse. She acknowledged that those 56 days were a difficult period not only for her but for the entire ministry.

“Patients were waiting to be served, but the doctors were unavailable,” she observed.

Nakhumicha advised Barasa that there is always room for improvement when assuming new responsibilities.

“We could have done better, perhaps. I view it as part of the journey in this role. Even when you think you are doing good, the law of unintended consequences catches up with you. You plan to do your best, but sometimes outcomes differ from your intentions,” she said.

Offering her support, Nakhumicha assured CS Barasa that she would be available for help or advice if needed.

“I haven’t been here long enough to offer extensive advice, but there is no definitive guide on how to do the job. There are the Constitution, the Health Act, and ministry policies. Work within these parameters, and you should be able to navigate the challenges,” she stated.