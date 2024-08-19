Moses Kuria on Gen Z Displacing Old Political Class: ‘We’re Going Nowhere’

Former Public Service CS Moses Kuria has countered Nandi Governor Stephen Sang’s assertion that his generation will be the last to lead Kenya.

During a burial ceremony in Nandi County over the weekend, Governor Sang, who spoke before Kuria, suggested that the younger Generation Z would soon take over the country’s leadership.

Kuria, however, firmly disagreed, declaring that the current political class remains committed to leading Kenya effectively under President William Ruto’s guidance.

“Let me tell you, we are not going anywhere. I promise you that our generation will not let Kenya down,” Kuria asserted.

He further expressed confidence that, under President Ruto, his generation would lead Kenya to new heights.

“Under William Ruto, our generation will lead Kenya effectively, reaching a level where we can offer ‘buy one, get one free,’” Kuria stated, urging young people to remain patient as progress unfolds.

“So vijana mkuwe watulivu tusonge hapo mbele (So Gen Z, be calm so we can move forward),” he said.

Despite his dismissal from the Cabinet, Kuria pledged unwavering support for President Ruto. He emphasized that the President’s decision to prioritize the country over individual interests was crucial.

“I want to assure you that our President chose the country. I offer my full support to our President because without a country, we have no government,” Kuria explained.

He stressed the importance of understanding the President’s choice to form a new, broader-based team, which includes members of the Opposition. Kuria expressed optimism that this new team might achieve impressive results and propel the country forward.

“Maybe they have miracles and the cost of fuel will go down, so let’s let the people who have come in government and see how they will perform,” he said.

Kuria concluded by highlighting the value of stepping back and allowing others to demonstrate their potential.

“Sometimes you may think you know better but it’s good to stand aside and see what others can do because this country belongs to all of us and we must help each other,” he added.