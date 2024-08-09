Michelle Ngele Joins NTV as New Anchor, Replacing Olive Burrows

NTV has appointed Michelle Ngele Odhiambo as its new anchor, succeeding Olive Burrows, who left the media house in May 2024.

Ngele announced her transition from her previous role to join NTV and reflected on her fulfilling career through her social media channels.

Before joining NTV, Ngele was a TV anchor and host at KTN and K24 TV. At these stations, she edited and anchored current affairs news bulletins and conducted interviews with prominent newsmakers.

Ngele has expressed deep gratitude to KTN for supporting her career development. “Reflecting on a Journey Nine years ago, I embarked on an incredible journey at KTN News, Kenya’s first 24-hour news channel. As we bid farewell to a station that shaped my career and passion for journalism, my heart is filled with gratitude,” she stated.

“Grateful for the lessons, the stories, and the incredible team that felt like family. From breaking stories to unforgettable moments, every experience has been a stepping stone in my growth. Thank you, KTN News, for shaping who I am today. Though the screen goes dark, the impact will last forever.”

Before her tenure at K24 TV, Ngele spent six years as a news anchor at KTN News. She joined KTN in 2015 after winning the station’s competition show, The Presenter, alongside Jamal Gaddafi.

Ngele remained with KTN News until November 2021.

In addition to her media career, Ngele served as the Communications and Marketing Director at Kilimo Yetu from 2013 to 2023.

Ngele joins NTV alongside other seasoned industry professionals. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy from the United States International University (USIU), graduating in 2015.

Olive Burrows, who departed NTV for Citizen TV in May 2024, had joined Nation Media Group in 2018. Prior to that, she worked as a radio presenter at Capital FM, where she progressed to become an associate editor at Nation Media Group.