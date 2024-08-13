Mathee wa Ngara Re-Arrested, Charged with Trafficking Over Kes.5.6 Million Cannabis

Over the weekend, officers from the Anti-Narcotics and Transnational Organized Crime units arrested businesswoman Nancy Kigunzu, known as Mathee wa Ngara.

This arrest follows a previous charge less than a year ago when DCI detectives recovered over 100 kilograms of marijuana from a closed yard in Ngara, Nairobi County. This time, Kigunzu was allegedly found with an unspecified quantity of cannabis at an apartment in Juja.

Police suspect that the Georgina Apartment, where Kigunzu was apprehended, is her property. They believe she moved from Ngara to Juja and has been running a drug trafficking operation from two units in the building.

During a search that lasted over 12 hours, officers seized six sacks of marijuana, four vehicles, and a motorbike. The police towed the vehicles to Juja Police Station for further investigation.

Additionally, the operation led to the arrest of two other suspects, David Ochieng Okoth and Christopher Odipo.

On Monday, Kigunzu, Okoth, and Odipo faced charges in court. All three pleaded not guilty to trafficking 189,300 grams of cannabis, valued at over Kes.5.6 million. They also face a second count of conspiracy to traffic narcotic drugs.

The prosecution argued against their release on bail, citing flight risk and lack of a fixed residence. The court was also informed of Kigunzu’s previous similar offenses.

However, Kigunzu, through her lawyer Danstan Omari, challenged the prosecution’s stance, asserting that the offense was bailable and that she posed no flight risk.



The court has instructed the probation officer to prepare a report, with the case scheduled for mention on August 19, 2024, for the report’s presentation.

Kigunzu’s most recent arrest followed an August 2023 incident when police seized a 100 kg haul of bhang from her base in Ngara. During that raid, authorities also confiscated Kes.13.4 million, which the court later ordered to be forfeited to the State.

Kigunzu was subsequently released on a Kes.1 million cash bail in December 2023.